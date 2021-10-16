Suspect arrested in connection with Winton Hills homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a suspect in connection with Thursday’s Winton Hills homicide.

Police say they arrested Recold Moore, 39, on Friday for the murder of Kenneth Milner.

Milner died due to a shooting that took place on Craft Street around 6:20 p.m., officers said.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

