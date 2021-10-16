Contests
Windy, dry and cool Saturday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain has tapered off. Behind the cold front, winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times Saturday. It will be pleasant otherwise with lots of afternoon sunshine and cool conditions.

Sunday morning will be cool but near normal with dry and sunny conditions. The normal high for this time of year is 67.

We continue a gradual warming trend through early next week as highs reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances return Thursday but do not look very impressive. Friday will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Rain continues tonight