1 dead in Over-the-Rhine shooting, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.

Police say they were dispatched to E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street around 5 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

