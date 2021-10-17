1 dead in Over-the-Rhine shooting, police say
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.
Police say they were dispatched to E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street around 5 a.m.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police do not have a suspect.
Officers are still investigating.
