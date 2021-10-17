Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say

At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (Gray News) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a high school football game Friday night that left at least four people injured, according to news outlets in Mobile, Alabama.

WKRG and WALA report that 19-year-old Jai Scott was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The Friday shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

The chief initially said two of the four people shot were juveniles, and that all four went to hospitals, where one was reported in critical condition.

According to WKRG, however, Mobile Police are now reporting five people were shot, and that one victim’s injuries are life-threatening, and the other four victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Police initially said witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting, according to WKRG and WALA.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Tornado touches down in Highland County
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
A Boone County deputy was hit in Campbell County Friday.
Bodycam video released of NKY crash that injured sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting took place in E. McMicken Sunday morning.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it.
Sharonville kidnapping suspect turns himself in
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured