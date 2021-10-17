Contests
Bengals dominate in Detroit

Joe Burrow throws three touchdowns in 34-11 win over Lions
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns and the Bengals’ defense overwhelmed the winless Lions as the Cincinnati team improved to 4-2 with a 34-11 win in Detroit.

After scuffling to a slow offensive start in the first half, the Bengals exploded with 24 second-half points for their most lopsided win of the young season.

Burrow finished with 271 yards passing and his second three-touchdown performance of the season. Joe Mixon, Chris Evans and C.J. Uzomah all caught touchdown passes from Burrow.

Mixon finished with 155 total yards in his most explosive game of the season.

The Bengals’ defense smothered the Lions’ offense and kept Detroit out of the end zone until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The four wins match the Bengals’ win total for the entire 2020 season.

The Bengals play the first-place Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday.

