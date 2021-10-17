Bengals dominate in Detroit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns and the Bengals’ defense overwhelmed the winless Lions as the Cincinnati team improved to 4-2 with a 34-11 win in Detroit.

After scuffling to a slow offensive start in the first half, the Bengals exploded with 24 second-half points for their most lopsided win of the young season.

Burrow finished with 271 yards passing and his second three-touchdown performance of the season. Joe Mixon, Chris Evans and C.J. Uzomah all caught touchdown passes from Burrow.

Mixon finished with 155 total yards in his most explosive game of the season.

The Bengals’ defense smothered the Lions’ offense and kept Detroit out of the end zone until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Bengals play the first-place Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday.

