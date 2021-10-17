Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Day after brain surgery, teacher reads to students on Facebook Live

By WTAE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (WTAE) - Just one day after a Pennsylvania teacher had surgery to remove a brain tumor, she hopped on Facebook Live to read her elementary school students a bedtime story and let them know that she was OK.

Mrs. K.D. Meucci is a 4th grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. She learned last week that she had a brain tumor; though, she said it was “probably benign.”

Meucci had surgery to remove the tumor Wednesday. On Thursday evening, from her intensive care unit hospital bed, she took to Facebook Live to read a bedtime story to her students, like she always does.

“I’m sorry if I look a little weird. I know I look a little weird. I got this black eye going right here because, again, they cut open my head right here to take out my brain tumor,” she told her students.

Meucci created the closed Facebook group Franklin Bedtime Stories years ago, so students and sometimes teachers could read a bedtime story to their friends at school. So, when she went to the hospital, she made sure to pack a library book.

She used the Facebook Live video to read the book, “Mr. Walker Steps Out” by Lisa Graff, and reassure her students that she will be back to school as soon as she can.

“You are my friends. You are an important part of our school community. You are an important part of our world. You are loved,” she told them. “I wanted to see you, to see that I’m OK. I look a little funky, but I wanted you to see and know that I’m OK.”

As she continues to recover, Meucci says doctors think they were able to remove the entire tumor.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Tornado touches down in Highland County
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Mother, 2 children presumed dead after SUV connected to 2002 missing persons case pulled from Ohio River
A Boone County deputy was hit in Campbell County Friday.
Bodycam video released of NKY crash that injured sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

The 4th grade teacher used the Facebook Live video to reassure her students that she will be...
Teacher undergoes brain surgery, reads to students on Facebook Live the next day
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says