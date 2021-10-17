History repeats itself: Bearcats jump to No. 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One week after making program history with its highest ever ranking, the UC football team made history again with its jump to No. 2 in the new AP Top 25.

After an impressive win over conference rival UCF Saturday, the Cincinnati Bearcats jumped one spot in the rankings after previously second-ranked Iowa lost to Purdue.

New AP Top 25:



1. Georgia

2. UC

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State



For the second straight week the #Bearcats make program history. No. 2 is the highest ranking ever for UC football. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 17, 2021

The Bearcats’ trail is only top-ranked by Georgia in the top 25. UC is followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State in the new top five.

UC next plays one-win Navy on the road Saturday.

