History repeats itself: Bearcats jump to No. 2

UC football team ranked No. 2 in latest AP Top 25
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One week after making program history with its highest ever ranking, the UC football team made history again with its jump to No. 2 in the new AP Top 25.

After an impressive win over conference rival UCF Saturday, the Cincinnati Bearcats jumped one spot in the rankings after previously second-ranked Iowa lost to Purdue.

The Bearcats’ trail is only top-ranked by Georgia in the top 25. UC is followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State in the new top five.

UC next plays one-win Navy on the road Saturday.

