History repeats itself: Bearcats jump to No. 2
UC football team ranked No. 2 in latest AP Top 25
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One week after making program history with its highest ever ranking, the UC football team made history again with its jump to No. 2 in the new AP Top 25.
After an impressive win over conference rival UCF Saturday, the Cincinnati Bearcats jumped one spot in the rankings after previously second-ranked Iowa lost to Purdue.
The Bearcats’ trail is only top-ranked by Georgia in the top 25. UC is followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State in the new top five.
UC next plays one-win Navy on the road Saturday.
