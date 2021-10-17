Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge

So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 4-year-old child fell 70 feet off of a cliff at the Red River Gorge on Friday.

The child had a few cuts and bruises, but for the most part, came out unscathed.

So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue has responded to a record number of rescues.

“Obviously going through your head, kind of goes the worst case scenario in that. Being on a number of missions in that area and generally speaking, they can be pretty rough,” said Drew Stevens, Public Information Officer for Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

The story starts as a family comes to visit the gorge from out of town. After turning their back for a split second, the trip went from family fun to a nightmare.

“Cliffs in that area are not very short. Typically, you’re looking at like between 60-70 foot cliff kind of on that ridge,” said Stevens.

The young boy had fallen down the cliff, and his father sprang into action. He was trying to assist his son before swiftly calling for help.

When Wolfe County Search and Rescue arrived on the scene, they were relieved.

“Miraculously, the child was relatively unscathed. He’s kind of scraped up and bruised but otherwise generally unhurt,” said Stevens.

Of course, the little boy cried at the sight of his father, but remained in good spirits throughout it all.

“He was talkative and talked a lot about superheroes as lots of 4-year-olds are pretty big into superheroes. Asked if we were superheroes and I replied ‘no, but I think you are,’” said Stevens.

The child was checked out at the hospital, and as of this weekend, is determined to be just fine.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty in sex offense charge involving minor
Arthur Campbell, 38, suffered a gunshot wound on E. McMicken Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting

Latest News

Cincinnati man visits cemeteries across Tri-State
Cincinnati man visits cemeteries across Tri-State
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty in sex offense charge involving minor
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
Xavier University students to show proof of vaccination
Xavier University students to show proof of vaccination