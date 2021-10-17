Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

National Weather Service reports 6 tornados in Ohio

Storm damage in Hillsboro
Storm damage in Hillsboro(Alison Montoya, WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported there were six tornados in Ohio from a thunderstorm late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

NWS says that the the storm included strong winds, and eventually tornados during a three to four hour span.

Two of the tornados hit Highland County.

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.

According to NWS, one tornado hit west of Hillsboro with 80 mph winds 1.9 mile length. The other one hit the northern part Hillsboro with 95 mph winds.

The other tornados hit in areas outside of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The NWS says that the most significant of the tornados hit Ross County near South Salem.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

TORNADO WARNING issued for Highland County early Saturday morning has been canceled. Storm coverage from earlier below. Radar >> fox19.com/weather/radar/

Posted by FOX19 on Friday, October 15, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Tornado touches down in Highland County
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years

Latest News

Sunny Sunday
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Another cool day tomorrow
Storm damage in Hillsboro
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Highland County