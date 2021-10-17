National Weather Service reports 6 tornados in Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported there were six tornados in Ohio from a thunderstorm late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
NWS says that the the storm included strong winds, and eventually tornados during a three to four hour span.
Two of the tornados hit Highland County.
A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.
According to NWS, one tornado hit west of Hillsboro with 80 mph winds 1.9 mile length. The other one hit the northern part Hillsboro with 95 mph winds.
The other tornados hit in areas outside of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
The NWS says that the most significant of the tornados hit Ross County near South Salem.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.