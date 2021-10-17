National Weather Service reports 6 tornados in Ohio

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported there were six tornados in Ohio from a thunderstorm late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

NWS says that the the storm included strong winds, and eventually tornados during a three to four hour span.

Two of the tornados hit Highland County.

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.

According to NWS, one tornado hit west of Hillsboro with 80 mph winds 1.9 mile length. The other one hit the northern part Hillsboro with 95 mph winds.

The other tornados hit in areas outside of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

[5:30 AM] Our local survey efforts have confirmed six (6) tornadoes thus far from a single supercell thunderstorm which produced 12 total tornadoes across 3 states (IN, OH, & PA) traveling over 300 miles and spanning ~9 hours. Our local summary thus far: https://t.co/HXE5OIBFZN. pic.twitter.com/yHIBDBYNio — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 17, 2021

The NWS says that the most significant of the tornados hit Ross County near South Salem.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT TORNADO WARNING issued for Highland County early Saturday morning has been canceled. Storm coverage from earlier below. Radar >> fox19.com/weather/radar/ Posted by FOX19 on Friday, October 15, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.