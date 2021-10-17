Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Newport officer arrested after engaging in sexual activity with a minor, deputies say

Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) -A Newport police officer was arrested Saturday after engaging in sexual activity with a minor, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, engaged in sexual activity with a teenage boy through the application Snapchat.

During an interview with the deputies, Hatfield admitted that he sent explicit messages to the victim and requested and received photos.

The boy originally reported the activity to deputies, so detectives conducted a search warrant at Hatfield’s house Saturday night.

While at his house, they found a cell phone and a tablet.

Deputies say that they do not have evidence that Hatfield committed the crimes while on duty.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Newport Police Department for a comment:

The Newport Police Department is aware of the charges filed against Officer Tyler Hatfield and have taken immediate steps to remove him from duty. He has been suspended without pay and the department is cooperating fully with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. An internal investigation by our department will also be conducted. Nothing is more important to this department and to the citizens of Newport than the integrity of our officers. Any allegations of this nature  - if true – will not be tolerated.

Hatfield is charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

A bond was not set at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Tornado touches down in Highland County
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
A Boone County deputy was hit in Campbell County Friday.
Bodycam video released of NKY crash that injured sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hamilton Township.
Police investigate fatal crash in Hamilton Township
One person is dead after a shooting took place in E. McMicken Sunday morning.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting
Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it.
Sharonville kidnapping suspect turns himself in
UC Walk Ahead for a Brian Tumor Cure held at Sawyer Point
UC Walk Ahead for a Brian Tumor Cure held at Sawyer Point