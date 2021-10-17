Police investigate fatal crash in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Hamilton Township.

Officers say that the crash happened on State Route 48 between Harrison Road and Stapleford Manor.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Officers advise to take alternative route due to the road closure.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.