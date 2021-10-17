Contests
Police investigate fatal crash in Hamilton Township

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hamilton Township.(KKTV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Hamilton Township.

Officers say that the crash happened on State Route 48 between Harrison Road and Stapleford Manor.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Officers advise to take alternative route due to the road closure.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

