Sunny Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be warmer with highs around 70 degrees. A warming trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another cold front approaches the region Thursday bringing the chance for rain. It looks like passing showers at this time. We will see dry and chilly weather Friday.

