Warmer weather to start the workweek

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s in many spots today. We had an official temperature at CVG reach 39. However, with the afternoon sunshine we warmed into the upper 60s. Tonight will be cold again with some locations in the upper 30s.

The beginning of the week will be warmer than normal with dry conditions too. . We remain warmer than normal with highs in the low 70s for the next couple of days.

Thursday a cold front moves into the area and brings us a few scattered showers during the day.Rainfall totals will be around a half inch or less. Behind the front we will see highs that struggle to reach 60 on both Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather is expected for the entire weekend.

