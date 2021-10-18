Around 80 Cincinnati Zoo animals receive COVID vaccine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Veterinary technicians have administered COVID vaccines to about 80 animals at the Cincinnati Zoo in six weeks.

In July, the zoo announced its plans to vaccinate at-risk animals.

Months of working with the animals to get them ready for the vaccination led to a perfect result, the zoo said.

Most of the animals didn’t have to receive anesthesia when getting vaccinated, the zoo explained.

“We usually have a year for the animals that receive flu shots and other routine annual vaccinations to forget about the sting, but the second COVID shots had to be given within three weeks of the first,” Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal health, Dr. Mark Campbell. “We were concerned that the fresh memory of the first injection would make animals less willing to offer a shoulder or thigh for the second round, but they did. That success is 100% due to the strong relationships these animals have with care staff and our animal health team.”

Great apes, big cats, giraffes, and other mammals that interact with humans have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

No negative reactions to the vaccines have been observed, according to the zoo. The animal care teams continue to monitor the health of the animals, the zoo said.

