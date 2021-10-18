Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Around 80 Cincinnati Zoo animals receive COVID vaccine

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Veterinary technicians have administered COVID vaccines to about 80 animals at the Cincinnati Zoo in six weeks.

In July, the zoo announced its plans to vaccinate at-risk animals.

Months of working with the animals to get them ready for the vaccination led to a perfect result, the zoo said.

Most of the animals didn’t have to receive anesthesia when getting vaccinated, the zoo explained.

“We usually have a year for the animals that receive flu shots and other routine annual vaccinations to forget about the sting, but the second COVID shots had to be given within three weeks of the first,” Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal health, Dr. Mark Campbell. “We were concerned that the fresh memory of the first injection would make animals less willing to offer a shoulder or thigh for the second round, but they did. That success is 100% due to the strong relationships these animals have with care staff and our animal health team.”

Great apes, big cats, giraffes, and other mammals that interact with humans have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

No negative reactions to the vaccines have been observed, according to the zoo. The animal care teams continue to monitor the health of the animals, the zoo said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty in sex offense charge involving minor
Arthur Campbell, 38, suffered a gunshot wound on E. McMicken Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting

Latest News

Giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo receives COVID-19 vaccine
Giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo receives COVID-19 vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel
Students, faculty and staff at the University of Cincinnati must have their first COVID-19...
University of Cincinnati vaccine mandate now in effect
University of Cincinnati vaccine mandate begins