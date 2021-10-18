Community rallying to help couples after Butler County venue catches fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - People and businesses are stepping up to help soon-to-be newlyweds impacted by the fire at a Butler County wedding venue.

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire burned through the wood and went up through the chimney to the roof, according to Hanover Township Fire Chief Phil Clark.

No one was injured in the fire, but it is sending brides-and-grooms-to-be scrambling to reschedule their ceremonies.

Emily Hopton and Jaron Weaver, who are getting married in a few days, are now dealing with the latest obstacle in the road down the aisle.

Weaver canceled his bachelor party to Cabo because his passport was lost in the mail. Hopton rescheduled her bachelorette party because Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans.

Now, the couple is dealing with Sunday’s fire at the Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events.

Weaver, a full-time Hamilton firefighter, was off duty Sunday when he got the call about what was happening.

“He [Weaver] gets a call from his chief. He panicked a little bit, thinking he was fired,” recalls Hopton. “Answers the call like, ‘your venue is on fire.’ ‘What do you mean our venue is on fire?’”

Enter Bradley Baker, whose family owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street.

When the company posted about the fire on its Facebook page with #HelpingHanover, offers to help came pouring in.

Everything from hair and make-up to catering, music services, and free use of wedding arches.

➡️ 1:30PM Monday update below 𝗔𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀. We are having a hard time keeping up with all of... Posted by Pinball Garage on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Dozens of businesses are offering services to help those impacted by the Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events fire.

Flames have rekindled twice since the fire first began Sunday.

The venue issued a statement on Monday, saying it is not a total loss:

“We want to start by saying thank you. Thank you to the firefighters who spent countless hours, which then turned into days working to extinguish the fire. Thank you so much to the family and friends that have been by our side from the beginning. Thank you so much for the countless phone calls and text messages just letting us know you are thinking of us and so willing to jump in and help in any way you can. Thank you to all the local companies and organizations that stepped up that same night to help offer your services. We are overwhelmed with gratitude.

“To the brides and families, we are so sorry. We wanted nothing more than to provide you with the best day of your life. In turn, this has now left you with last-minute anxiety trying to figure out where to go from here. We will help you in any way we can.

“This was not a total loss. It will take us some time to figure out our next steps. We will continue to update over the next couple of weeks and months as timelines become more realistic. Please be patient as we are reaching out to couples that have scheduled events.

This is devastating, not only to us but the families that had upcoming weddings here. We also know we serve a big God that is in control and will help carry us through this. Please continue to pray for our family and our wedding couples in the weeks and months ahead.

“Romans 8:28: ‘And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.’”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.