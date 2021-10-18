Contests
CVG announces reopening of runway

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport announced the reopening of a runway.

CVG’s only east/west runway was closed for months due to a major rehabilitation project partially funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The newly 12,000-foot runway is the airport’s most prolonged and heavily used runway, especially for cargo carriers.

The $69 million investment started in 2019, but the construction started in the latter part of 2020.

It is one of four runways that needed updated asphalt, concrete, and lighting. The project also includes work on adjacent taxiways that will continue into 2022.

They worked with the FAA to limit the project planning to one year to minimize the impact to the surrounding neighborhoods, cargo operations, and the 7,700-acre campus operation.

>> City of Villa Hills prepares residents for increased flight noise as CVG gets ready to reopen runway

“We are grateful that the phase of the project involving runway closure is complete as this infrastructure benefits the airport and all of our airline partners,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This project will position CVG well for pandemic recovery and future growth.”

