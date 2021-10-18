Contests
Fire breaks out at Butler County wedding venue

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Hanover Reserve Sunday.
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Hanover Reserve Sunday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments are currently responding to a fire at a Butler County wedding venue.

A structure fire at Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events at 1905 Millville Oxford Road was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

There are no injuries, but officials have asked people to stay clear of the area.

The fire broke out during a wedding, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as the situation unfolds.

