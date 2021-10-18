Former Cincinnati fire chief dies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A former Cincinnati fire chief passed away in his Columbus home on Friday, the fire department said.

Firefighters say that Thomas Steidel died at the age of 78. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

The fire department released this statement Monday:

It is with great sadness that the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) shares the news of the passing of Thomas Steidel, the 14th Fire Chief of the CFD. Chief Steidel joined the department on March 31, 1968 and worked in assignments across all five fire districts, Fire Prevention, and Fire Training. He had a love for the department and all of its members. He was promoted to Fire Chief in April of 1993 and served in the role until he retired on July 8, 1997.

His obituary states that after Steidel retired, he worked as an Assistant City Manager of Covington, KY, and City Manager of Lawrenceburg, IN.

The Cincinnati native will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY on Thursday.

