Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

High-school student suffers traumatic spinal injury on football field

It happened during what his head coach calls “a regular football play.”
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State high-school student has a long recovery ahead of him after he suffered a life-changing injury on the gridiron last month.

Simeon “Tino” Whittle is a senior at Dohn Community High School in Walnut Hills.

Minutes after the first snap in a game on Sept. 3, Tino went in for a tackle in what his head coach, Jared Ward, calls “a regular football play.”

Said Ward, “In that moment, it was ‘T’ making a play as he always does.”

Tino remembers making the tackle and being in shock afterward. As doctors would later tell him, he had broken his neck and split his spinal cord.

Ward says the team rallied around Tino.

“It brought us together, but it also tore us down for a moment,” he said.

Now nearly nine weeks removed from the incident, Tino remains on breathing tubes. Doctors have said some of his injuries can’t be repaired.

Tino is staying in positive spirits during his recovery, whatever it may bring. He’s staying on top of his school work and was excited to have his grandmother with him on Monday to celebrate his birthday.

A message from his coach helped as well.

“Keep your head up, Simeon,” Ward said. “You’re a good inspiration for everyone you’re around. Everyone is praying for you. Keep your head up. We love you.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor
Arthur Campbell, 38, suffered a gunshot wound on E. McMicken Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting

Latest News

Student-athlete hospitalized for injury sustained during football game
Student-athlete hospitalized for injury sustained during football game
Roof contractor wanted for defrauding West Side woman, police say
Roof contractor wanted for defrauding West Side woman, police say
YWCA, Kroger partnering to offer more help to domestic violence victims
YWCA, Kroger partnering to offer more help to domestic violence victims
Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Community rallying to help couples after Butler County venue catches fire