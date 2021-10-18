Contests
Historic Ingalls Building transformed into downtown hotel

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The historic Ingalls Building in downtown is now open as the Courtyard Marriott after a multi-year $25 million renovation.

Built back in 1903, the Ingalls Building was the world’s first skyscraper with concrete steel reinforcements.

Because the building is a historic landmark, the renovation was anything but typical.

“We bought the building and we gutted it completely to the studs and completely brought the energy and the life back into the building,” says Courtyard Marriott General Manager Vernon Burchett.

The renovations started in 2019.

There was a pause due to the pandemic, but the hotel was open for guests in July. Construction company HGC Construction documented the project.

“The simple architectural details that are here, they are original,” explains Burchett. “We wanted to make sure that we could salvage what we could, and what we couldn’t we brought people in to fix things like that. We had to put the extra work in to make sure that it looks the way it used to.”

In the basement of the hotel is the fitness center. It is in the former bank vault, complete with the vault door still intact.

Burchett says the hotel is booked full every weekend and with business travel coming back, they expect it to begin filling up during the week soon.

He says their neighbors like the concert venues, Great American Ballpark, and Paul Brown Stadium have all helped bring the downtown back to life.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

