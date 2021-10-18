Contests
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page removed for ‘violating community standards’

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky food bank is concerned they won’t be able to let their community know about important events

God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several days. The social media giant told them that recent posts went against some of their policies and standards.

God’s Food Pantry has served the Somerset and Pulaski County area for quite some time and Facebook has been used to get the word out about their distribution, but they can’t right now.

The director says she believes it’s because of a post made last summer of a cartoon drawing of a bird that was used to express the need to arrive early for food distribution:

They were told the listing went against rules on animals, but now they can’t put anything on their page and they’re trying to figure out why.

“The frustration level is there. If I wasn’t so frustrated and angry I would be rolling on the floor laughing at how absolutely asinine this is in the way this is handled,” said Brenda Russell, God’s Food Pantry.

It took several weeks to appeal the ruling over the cartoon bird, which resulted in another message saying it was still in violation, and now they can’t post anything.

Again, it’s still unclear why.

The food bank is trying to get their local congressman to appeal on their behalf.

We have reached out to Facebook’s media relations team to see if we can get some answers as to what is going on.

