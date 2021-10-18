Contests
Man pleads guilty to woman’s murder in Middletown

The woman was visiting her family when she was shot, according to her friend.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has pleaded guilty to the January murder of a 43-year-old woman over a $60 drug debt.

Karlos Philpot pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced to life in prison, according to court documents.

Philpot is eligible for parole after 15 years, the documents read.

On Jan. 31, Philpot shot Angela Combs, 43, at the Northgate Communities Apartment complex on Wilbraham Road in Middletown.

Combs later died at Atrium Medical Center.

Combs was visiting her daughter and grandchildren who live in the apartment complex, according to her friend, Kasey Hill.

“A man stuck his hand in the door and opened fire,” Hill said.

During the 911 call, the call taker asks if it was a burglary or if people tried to break in.

“No,” the caller replied. “They didn’t do nothing. They just came in, shot twice and left.”

Philpot was one of two suspects charged in connection with Combs’ death.

The other was a 17-year-old, according to previous court documents. There has been no update on if the 17-year-old is still facing murder and felonious assault charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

