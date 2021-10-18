Newport police officer resigns after being accused of sexual activity online with a minor

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Newport police officer who was arrested and charged Saturday for engaging in sexual activity online with a minor has resigned, according to a statement from the Newport Police Department.

The Boone County sheriff says Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was named as a suspect in the case after the victim reported what Hatfield communicated with him through Snapchat.

Hatfield allegedly asked for explicit pictures from the teen, as well as asked to have sexual relations with the juvenile.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Hatfield’s house Saturday night and recovered a cell phone and a tablet.

During an interview, the sheriff says Hatfield confessed to sending explicit messages to the victim as well asking for and then receiving an explicit picture from the juvenile.

Deputies say they do not have evidence that Hatfield committed the crimes while on duty.

Newport police say Hatfield will lose his certification to serve as a police officer in Kentucky if found he is found guilty.

“Newport police will work to ensure that Hatfield never again serves as a police officer in Kentucky using authority granted under Senate Bill 80, which the Kentucky General Assembly enacted and Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law earlier this year. The legislation closed loopholes that allowed some officers convicted of crimes to serve as an officer with another agency,” a statement from the department said.

Hatfield pleaded not guilty Monday to one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

The judge set his bond at $200,000 cash due to the severity of the offense.

While the case is pending, Hatfield cannot have a computer, cell phone, or internet. He is also not allowed to be in contact with the victim or any minors and has to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.