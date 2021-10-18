Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Parents accused of overdosing while young kids home, court docs say

Christopher Richards Sr. (left), 36, and 35-year-old Dawn Kinnett (right) are each facing two...
Christopher Richards Sr. (left), 36, and 35-year-old Dawn Kinnett (right) are each facing two counts of endangering children, according to court records.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother and father are each facing two counts of endangering children after allegedly overdosing while at home with their kids.

Christopher Richards Sr., 36, and 35-year-old Dawn Kinnett were at their apartment Saturday in the 9100 block of Reading Road with a three-year-old and five-year-old when the alleged crimes happened, according to court documents.

The parents overdosed on a controlled substance, which Kinnett said was meth and heroin, the documents read.

Narcan was used to revive both Richard and Kinnett, the documents explain.

Hamilton County Child Services took the two children from the home.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old, who were not home when the incident happened, also went with child services.

The court documents did not explain what led authorities to the home on Reading Road to find Richards and Kinnett.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty in sex offense charge involving minor
Arthur Campbell, 38, suffered a gunshot wound on E. McMicken Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting

Latest News

CVG reopened one of their runways that was under construction since March.
CVG announces reopening of runway
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting
Former Cincinnati Fire Chief Thomas Steidel died on Friday.
Former Cincinnati fire chief dies