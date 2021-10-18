Parents accused of overdosing while young kids home, court docs say

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother and father are each facing two counts of endangering children after allegedly overdosing while at home with their kids.

Christopher Richards Sr., 36, and 35-year-old Dawn Kinnett were at their apartment Saturday in the 9100 block of Reading Road with a three-year-old and five-year-old when the alleged crimes happened, according to court documents.

The parents overdosed on a controlled substance, which Kinnett said was meth and heroin, the documents read.

Narcan was used to revive both Richard and Kinnett, the documents explain.

Hamilton County Child Services took the two children from the home.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old, who were not home when the incident happened, also went with child services.

The court documents did not explain what led authorities to the home on Reading Road to find Richards and Kinnett.

