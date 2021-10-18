Roof contractor wanted for defrauding West Side woman, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of pocketing thousands for a roof install job he never began.

Gregory Poulin, 47, had been communicating with a Green Township homeowner on Powner Road for months before accepting payment for the job in May, according to police.

The woman gave Poulin a check for $9,734, which Poulin immediately cashed at a bank in Dent, police say.

Then, nothing, according to court documents.

“[Poulin] never did any work, nor delivered any materials to the victim’s home,” police said in an affidavit.

Poulin is accused of terminating contact with the woman and failing to return the money.

The warrant was signed on Sunday.

Poulin is described as 5′7″ and 180 lbs.

Police say he has a last known address at 2164 Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills.

If you see Poulin or have information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Green Township police at 513.574.0007 or call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

Greg Poulin III is currently wanted by the Green Township Police Department for Felony Theft relating to contractor... Posted by Green Township Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.