Roof contractor wanted for defrauding West Side woman, police say

The man is accused of pocketing almost $10,000 and failing to do “any work” on the roof.
Gregory Poulin III
Gregory Poulin III(Green Township police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of pocketing thousands for a roof install job he never began.

Gregory Poulin, 47, had been communicating with a Green Township homeowner on Powner Road for months before accepting payment for the job in May, according to police.

The woman gave Poulin a check for $9,734, which Poulin immediately cashed at a bank in Dent, police say.

Then, nothing, according to court documents.

“[Poulin] never did any work, nor delivered any materials to the victim’s home,” police said in an affidavit.

Poulin is accused of terminating contact with the woman and failing to return the money.

The warrant was signed on Sunday.

Poulin is described as 5′7″ and 180 lbs.

Police say he has a last known address at 2164 Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills.

If you see Poulin or have information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Green Township police at 513.574.0007 or call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

Greg Poulin III is currently wanted by the Green Township Police Department for Felony Theft relating to contractor...

Posted by Green Township Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021

