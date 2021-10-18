Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Statue of Harambe appears in New York’s Financial District

A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica's "Charging...
A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull," surrounded by bananas, in New York's Financial District, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The gorilla statue and bananas were part of a protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network, who says that the fruit will later be distributed to local food banks. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP/FOX19) - A statue of Harambe joined the famous “Charging Bull” in New York’s Financial District on Monday.

The gorilla statue and 10,000 bananas were part of a protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network, who says that the fruit will later be distributed to local food banks.

According to UPI, the founders of Sapien.Network said the installation is meant to show Wall Street has gone “bananas” when it comes to the disparity of wealth in the country.

Caption

May 28, 2021, marked the fifth year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

A 3-year-old boy fell into Harambe’s enclosure and began to be dragged around by the Western Lowland Gorilla.

Zoo officials said they had to make the difficult decision to shoot Harambe because the child’s life was in danger.

The zoo improved the safety barrier surrounding the exhibit several weeks after the 17-year-old gorilla died.

It was followed months later by a public report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that indicated the barrier had not met federal standards on the day the child fell into the enclosure.

Since then, the gorilla exhibit has undergone a two-phase renovation that ended in December 2017, which included modifications like an indoor space with floor-to-ceiling viewing glass, a resurfaced outdoor habitat, and more energy-efficient waterways.

The project was planned in 2015, before Harambe’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FOX19 contributed to this report

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor
Arthur Campbell, 38, suffered a gunshot wound on E. McMicken Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting

Latest News

YWCA, Kroger partnering to offer more help to domestic violence victims
YWCA, Kroger partnering to offer more help to domestic violence victims
Bridging the Great Health Divide
State of Decay: Rural areas in America are at a tooth loss
Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Community rallying to help couples after Butler County venue catches fire
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death