Warren County man accused of shooting teenage neighbor

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Franklin Township man faces criminal charges after police say he shot his 16-year-old neighbor last month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 in the 3200 block of McLean Road. Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

Jeremy Ott, 23, is accused of shooting the boy in the back as the boy was riding his bike, according to police.

First responders transported the boy to Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg.

Police say he was in stable condition upon being transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

He is expected to recover.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Ott on Monday on four counts including felonious assault.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.