Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warren County man accused of shooting teenage neighbor

The boy was riding his bike at the time of the shooting, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Franklin Township man faces criminal charges after police say he shot his 16-year-old neighbor last month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 in the 3200 block of McLean Road. Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

Jeremy Ott, 23, is accused of shooting the boy in the back as the boy was riding his bike, according to police.

First responders transported the boy to Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg.

Police say he was in stable condition upon being transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

He is expected to recover.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Ott on Monday on four counts including felonious assault.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor
Arthur Campbell, 38, suffered a gunshot wound on E. McMicken Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police ID victim in fatal OTR shooting

Latest News

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Community rallying to help couples after Butler County venue catches fire
A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica's "Charging...
Statue of Harambe appears in New York’s Financial District
Harambe statue joins Charging Bull sculpture on Wall Street
Gregory Poulin III
Roof contractor wanted for defrauding West Side woman, police say
Because the Ingalls Building is a historic landmark, the renovation was anything but typical.
Historic Ingalls Building transformed into downtown hotel