YWCA, Kroger partnering to offer more help to domestic violence victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The YWCA and Kroger are working together to give domestic violence victims the resources needed to get help.

Nine of Cincinnati’s 2021 homicides are connected to domestic violence, according to Women Helping Women.

Michelle McDonald was pregnant when she was killed in July by her boyfriend, Antonio Wilcox, in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police say.

The YWCA’s Tracy Wells says Ohio’s domestic violence cases are up by 35% in 2021. She says the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders kept abusers near their victims.

During the pandemic, calls to the domestic violence hotline doubled, and Wells says there are no signs it will slow down.

Now, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA and Kroger’s Little Clinic are addressing the public health crisis.

The two will provide pamphlets and other educational material to encourage victims to get help.

“There will be some information on the walls,” said Wells. “Kroger’s Little Clinic and their providers are fantastic about really trying to identify people who come in who might be experiencing domestic violence and so we are there for that next level.”

Often, victims may not recognize themselves as a victim, Wells said.

So, she hopes this new outreach will help save lives.

If you or someone you know need help, call 888-872-9259.

