14-year-old charged in attempted armed carjacking in Mt. Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Monday night in Mt. Healthy, according to police.

Police said Mt. Healthy officers were called to the 7900 block of Clovernook Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Officers said the victim stated an individual pointed a gun at this head and struck him in the throat while attempting to take his car keys.

After a brief struggle, the victim told police the suspect fled the area on foot.

According to police, the victim was able to give them a description, and the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The 14-year-old is being held at Juvenile Detention.

Police said the suspect also had outstanding felony warrants for assault.

