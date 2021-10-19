Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

14-year-old charged in attempted armed carjacking in Mt. Healthy

Police said the description helped them locate the 14-year-old.
Police said the description helped them locate the 14-year-old.(WDBJ7)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Monday night in Mt. Healthy, according to police.

Police said Mt. Healthy officers were called to the 7900 block of Clovernook Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Officers said the victim stated an individual pointed a gun at this head and struck him in the throat while attempting to take his car keys.

After a brief struggle, the victim told police the suspect fled the area on foot.

According to police, the victim was able to give them a description, and the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The 14-year-old is being held at Juvenile Detention.

Police said the suspect also had outstanding felony warrants for assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Lt. Christopher Hall of the Boone County Sheriff's Office was hit by a fleeing vehicle as he...
NKY deputy recovering at home after being hit by stolen vehicle
covington
'The Helpful Hearse' goes all out for Halloween for a good cause