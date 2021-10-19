19 For A Cure: Genetic testing and breast cancer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some women inherit changes or mutations in certain genes that increase their breast cancer risk.
We spoke with a genetic counselor at TriHealth about how genetic testing can be done to look for any possible health issues before they begin.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.