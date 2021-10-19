Bengals’ Uzomah promises new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from the phone of a Bengals fan during Sunday’s game in Detroit has gotten big attention in the hours since it was taken.

Big attention. Instant viral status. More than a million views less than a day later. Reposts from the likes of Bleacher Report—and the NFL itself.

Sebastian Day is the cameraman, the man whose phone captured the moment in the fourth quarter when Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah scored.

Uzomah and his teammates rushed to the wall at the corner of the end zone to celebrate with Day and his fellow first-row superfans.

“I guess we were just louder than everybody else around us,” he recalled.

Day had his phone and was recording.

“[Uzomah] tried to give my buddy a high five right next to me and he just hit my phone,” he said.

Day fumbled the phone, and it hit the turf. That’s when Bengals running back Joe Mixon swooped in and scooped it up.

But he didn’t hand it back to Day—not at first. Instead, with the phone still recording, Mixon turned it around and filmed the moment of the NFL weekend.

“That was awesome, and he threw it back to me, and they went back to beating the Lions,” Day said.

Lucky for him. Not so lucky for his phone, which now sports a web of hairline cracks across its front screen.

That’s where Uzomah comes back into the picture.

“CJ reached out to me and said he’d give me a new phone,” Day explained. “I wasn’t too worried about it. I like the phone I have, and he said he should be able to hood me up with some tickets. [...] I’d rather have the tickets than a phone.”

Turns out, Day will get both.

