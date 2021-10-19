Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student.

According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive student.

The student was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The coroner has identfied the student as 18-year-old Thomas Hazelwood, of Henderson, Ky.

The coroner says the cause of Hazelwood’s death, pending investigation, is presumed alcohol toxicity.

The fraternity released this statement about the situation:

We are saddened to share the passing of a University of Kentucky new member of FarmHouse Fraternity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, chapter members and the entire community.

We have encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says Hazelwood was a first year student majoring in Agricultural Economics.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
The art show will benefit Dragonfly Foundation and local artists.
Upcoming Pendleton art show to benefit pediatric cancer organization
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Scammers often target older residents or small family-owned businesses, according to Duke Energy.
Duke Energy warns of phone scam targeting more customers
Police said the description helped them locate the 14-year-old.
14-year-old charged in attempted armed carjacking in Mt. Healthy