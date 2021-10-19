Contests
‘Drive like you live here:’ Solutions proposed to slow down speeders in Northside

Pedestrian safety has long been an issue in the community.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police, community leaders and neighbors in Northside are working together to improve pedestrian safety.

The effort follows a crash last week that hospitalized a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Anna Barchick-Suter, 28, was in a marked crosswalk in the 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue on Tuesday, according to police, when a Toyota Camry ran a red light and hit her.

Barchick-Suter’s family says she has a long road of recovery ahead.

For some Northsiders, pedestrian crashes are a fact of life: ‘We just have to run’

“It’s scary,” Northside resident Gary Franklin said. “I’ve almost been hit so many times.”

Franklin says the posted speed limit on Hamilton Avenue is 25 mph. “They do not go 25.”

Cincinnati police told a Northside Community Council meeting on Monday they are implementing short-term solutions like upping their speeding enforcement.

Another attempted solution: Signs now line Hamilton Avenue urging drivers to “Drive like you live here.”

But a representative from the Office of City Planning says larger solutions will take longer to implement.

The quickest of those solutions would be to convert parts of Hamilton Avenue to 24-hour parking, which has been shown to slow cars down.

The planning department is also looking at changing traffic signal timing at Hamilton and Pullan avenues and implementing speed cushions.

Studies are planned to determine which of those solutions will best improve pedestrian safety.

Until then?

‘Everybody just needs to be more aware,” said Northside resident Julia Green. “Drivers and pedestrians.”

