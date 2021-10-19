Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Duke Energy warns of phone scam targeting more customers

Scammers often target older residents or small family-owned businesses, according to Duke Energy.
Scammers often target older residents or small family-owned businesses, according to Duke Energy.(WALB)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Duke Energy is alerting customers to a phone scam company officials say has increased in the past few days.

The scammers are demanding customers pay their electric bill immediately if they don’t want their service shut off within the hour, Duke Energy says. Scammers often target older residents or small family-owned businesses, according to Duke Energy.

The form of payments normally requested is from a prepaid debit card.

Duke Energy says they would never ask customers for that type of payment.

“Scammers have even duplicated the Duke Energy upfront Interactive Voice Response system, so when customers call back phone numbers provided by the scammer, it sounds like a legitimate Duke Energy phone number,” the company says.

The use of caller ID spoofing has even allowed scammers to replicate Duke Energy’s customer service phone number.

Red flags for scam activity:

  • The caller becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due, and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made – usually within the hour.
  • The caller instructs the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card – widely available at retail stores – then call him or her back to supposedly make a payment to Duke Energy.
  • The scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.
  • The customer has received no other notice from Duke Energy that an account is overdue.

How to protect yourself:

  • Duke Energy never asks or requires a customer with a delinquent account to purchase a prepaid debit card or iTunes card to avoid disconnection.
  • Customers can make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail, or in person at any number of retail outlets.
  • Customers with delinquent accounts receive advance disconnection notification with the regular monthly billing – never a single notification one hour before disconnection.
  • Customers who suspect or experience fraud, or feel threatened during contact with one of these thieves, should contact local law enforcement authorities and then the Duke Energy Customer service phone number listed on their bill (800-544-6900).
  • Never dial the phone number the scammers provide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

The art show will benefit Dragonfly Foundation and local artists.
Upcoming Pendleton art show in Pendleton to benefit kids with cancer
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Police said the description helped them locate the 14-year-old.
14-year-old charged in attempted armed carjacking in Mt. Healthy
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video