Event gives platform to parents who have lost children to gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local agencies are teaming up to bring awareness to the problem of gun violence in Greater Cincinnati.

Starting Friday, the Cincinnati Office of Human Relations and Every Town for Gun Safety are teaming up to host a two-day gun violence memorial collection event.

The event will be held at the Lincoln Recreation Center in the West End.

“It allows families who have had the tragedies of losing a family member to bring a remembrance to our collection in Cincinnati,” said Paul Booth with the Gun Violence Memorial Project.

Families will be able to drop off keepsakes of their children and share stories about them.

For mother Carletta Flagg-Miles, who lost her son Charles Tae Flagg, the event is an opportunity to make use of the pictures and stories she has of him.

“Every time I turn on the news, I hear someone new has lost their life to gun violence, and the first place my mind goes is to think about the mother getting that call saying that your child has just been murdered in the street,” she said.

Monday marked the sixth anniversary of Flagg’s death. Carletta says she can remember the call vividly.

“My family and I were in my home and we were planning my 50th birthday party, and we received a call that my son had been shot,” she said. “By the time we arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.”

Flagg says she wouldn’t wish those words on anyone.

“When driving, I felt anxiety and fear, because we didn’t know... The only thing I knew was that he had been shot,” she said.

Those emotions would soon hit a paralyzing climax.

“Once we got there and they said he was pronounced dead, that’s when I hit the floor. My mind went into denial. I was like, ‘Not, it ain’t true,’ and my children had to pick me up off the floor,” Carletta said.

Those emotions are why the memorial is important to its organizers. They want for the public to hear sentiments like this before they pick up a gun to commit a senseless act of violence.

The event will take place at the Lincoln Center from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and at the Hurst Center in Avondale from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

