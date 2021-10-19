NKY deputy recovering at home after being hit by stolen vehicle

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s deputy is up and smiling as he recovers from injuries he sustained when burglary suspects hit him with their stolen getaway SUV.

Lt. Chris Hall got a visit Tuesday at his home from Sheriff Michael Helmig and Colonel Les Hill.

On Friday, the lieutenant responded to the US-42/I-75 overpass, putting down stop sticks across the road for the oncoming stolen vehicle.

Lt. Hall was outside of his cruiser when the four fleeing suspects hit him with the stolen SUV.

The lieutenant sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs and was released from the hospital Saturday.

Lt. Hall, with a brace around his right knee, was gifted a handcrafted plaque made for him, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

As for the suspects, they continued driving after hitting the lieutenant.

Deputies say the SUV got off the interstate at Erlanger, and the suspects ditched the vehicle near Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all four suspects were picked up on Riggs Road in Erlanger by a man and a woman after using a ride-sharing application.

Deputies stopped the car on Riggs Road, and the driver complied with authorities.

The man and woman were not affiliated with the suspects and will not be charged, deputies said.

The suspects are facing attempted murder and receiving stolen property charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

