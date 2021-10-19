Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY deputy recovering at home after being hit by stolen vehicle

Lt. Christopher Hall of the Boone County Sheriff's Office was hit by a fleeing vehicle as he...
Lt. Christopher Hall of the Boone County Sheriff's Office was hit by a fleeing vehicle as he deployed stop sticks on US42 at I-75 late Friday night.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s deputy is up and smiling as he recovers from injuries he sustained when burglary suspects hit him with their stolen getaway SUV.

Lt. Chris Hall got a visit Tuesday at his home from Sheriff Michael Helmig and Colonel Les Hill.

On Friday, the lieutenant responded to the US-42/I-75 overpass, putting down stop sticks across the road for the oncoming stolen vehicle.

Lt. Hall was outside of his cruiser when the four fleeing suspects hit him with the stolen SUV.

The lieutenant sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs and was released from the hospital Saturday.

Lt. Hall, with a brace around his right knee, was gifted a handcrafted plaque made for him, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

This morning, Sheriff Michael A. Helmig and Colonel Les Hill stopped to check on Lieutenant Hall and to also give him a...

Posted by Boone County Sheriff's Office, KY on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

As for the suspects, they continued driving after hitting the lieutenant.

Deputies say the SUV got off the interstate at Erlanger, and the suspects ditched the vehicle near Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all four suspects were picked up on Riggs Road in Erlanger by a man and a woman after using a ride-sharing application.

Deputies stopped the car on Riggs Road, and the driver complied with authorities.

The man and woman were not affiliated with the suspects and will not be charged, deputies said.

The suspects are facing attempted murder and receiving stolen property charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

covington
'The Helpful Hearse' goes all out for Halloween for a good cause
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, police say
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
William Baker
Indiana man appears in court after pleading guilty to killing son’s friend at graduation party