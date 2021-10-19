Prison time for Bethel couple after children, animals found in ‘deplorable’ state

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A couple will spend time in jail after a dozen animals and two juveniles living in “deplorable” conditions were rescued from their Bethel home.

Leonard and Jessica Saylor pleaded guilty to child endangerment and animal cruelty charges in Clermont County court.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Jessica to 90 days and Leonard to 15 months.

Jessica’s attorney tried to explain the situation in court during sentencing.

“She started having struggles. There were financial problems,” he said. “She had been cut off from all the finances. Your honor, she was subject to some physical abuse by her husband. She ultimately shut down, your honor, she admits.”

Sheriff’s detectives and the Clermont County Animal Control found the juveniles and animals in August when they executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Spring Street.

The kids were turned over to their grandparents, the sheriff’s office said.

The home had an “overwhelming odor” with garbage and feces covering the floors, according to court documents.

“You could not take a step without stepping into feces,” Clermont County Dog Warden Erin Graul recalled at the time. “The living room itself was just a toilet for the dogs.”

A German Shepherd mix canine, 10 Husky-mix puppies and a cat were taken from the home. According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and severely underweight.

Daisy, the adult, is the mother of the two sets of Husky-mix pups. Graul said Daisy had been “popping out puppies every six months.

She was described in court records as “shockingly emaciated” with its ribs visible and hip bones that “jutted out,” court records state.

This is Daisy and her puppies. They were rescued from a house in Clermont County by the dog warden. 10 dogs and 1 cat were taken from the house that the dog warden says is one of the worst cases of animal neglect she's seen. Watch @FOX19 @ 10 to learn more details about the case. pic.twitter.com/r4fCBuW0wo — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) August 6, 2021

