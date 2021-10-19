Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye is now Ye.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

The petition filed Aug. 24 cited “personal reasons.”

He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple’s four children also have his former last name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash

Latest News

The FBI is working with authorities to bring kidnapped missionaries home safely
FBI is working with authorities to bring kidnapped missionaries home safely
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks on the field after the team's NCAA college football...
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine
Northside community planning event to improve pedestrians safety
‘Drive like you live here:’ Solutions proposed to slow down speeders in Northside
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents