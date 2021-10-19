Caught on Cam: Suspect robs North College Hill Family Dollar at gunpoint

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Surveillance video captures the moment a suspect pointed a gun at a cashier in North College Hill before taking off with all the money in the cash register.

Police are looking for the man in the video.

Tonight at 10p, officers with North College Hill Police say they are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint over the weekend. Officers also say he took off in a stolen SUV. We are speaking with the cashier tonight on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mazM2g0WXG — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 19, 2021

It happened last Saturday at the Family Dollar. The cashier tells FOX19 NOW he was working his normal shift when the man came in and pulled a gun.

“When I saw the gun, I was like, ‘Are you serious man?’” The cashier said.

He recalls the man said he was stranded in Cincinnati from New Jersey and needed to “get back home.”

The man was dressed in a purple sweatshirt, black athletic pants, a purple hat, a face mask and red shoes.

“He said, ‘If you make any wrong moves, I’ll shoot you,’” the cashier said. “So I just took a deep breath and was like, ‘Alright, just do what he say and ain’t nothin’ go wrong.’”

The man took around $1,000 from the register and fled in a silver Chevy Traverse stolen from its owner in Kentucky, according to Officer Andrew Morris with the North College Hill Police Department.

Court documents show the Chevy with license plate 145TLZ.

Morris responded within minutes of the cashier calling 911.

“I think when I first got there, he was in shock,” Morris said of the cashier. “It didn’t really register with him just yet.”

A Family Dollar spokesperson says they’ve taken the cashier off his night shift for now due to safety concerns.

The cashier says he had a hard time sleeping Saturday night. He encourages people to be calm in tough situations.

“You can’t be panicky or jittery about those situations like that, because anything could go wrong,” he said.

If you recognize the man in the video or have seen the stolen SUV, you’re urged to contact North College Hill PD at (513) 521-7171.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.