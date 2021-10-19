Timeframe to fully reopen Purple People Bridge announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge should be fully reopened by Thanksgiving, according to the Newport Southbank Bridge Company.

The bridge has been closed since May 11 after stones fell off a pier and into the Ohio River.

Donors gave more than $350,000 to fund a repair project for the pedestrian bridge connecting Cincinnati to Newport.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company says temporary repairs will allow for the bridge to open by Thanksgiving. The long-term repairs will be finished by the spring of 2022.

Part of the bridge is now open to the public, but the section closest to the Cincinnati side is still closed.

The Purple People Bridge will temporarily be fully open for a short time this weekend.

Engineers say it can be safely opened for Saturday’s American Cancer Society 5k.

