Upcoming Pendleton art show to benefit pediatric cancer organization

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State artists’ work will be on display at the Pendleton Art Center’s upcoming show to benefit the Dragonfly Foundation.

Artist Carol MacConnell says this is the fourth year for the art show to benefit the organization helping patients and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

She asks the artists in her building to donate artwork in four different sizes.

Each piece of art is sold for a fraction of the normal cost, with half the money going straight to the Dragonfly Foundation.

“When they [the artists] find out what Dragonfly does in this community, they are happy to support it,” says MacConnell. “They come out in droves to donate because artists get asked a lot to donate art for free, and when it comes to Dragonfly, everyone just opens their heart and does paintings for us.”

The Dragonfly Foundation helps kids with cancer and their families through events, care bags, and other resources while they undergo treatment.

“Fundraisers like this help us help more children,” explains Dragonfly Foundation Community Relations Manager Mary Tignor. “Every year, we’re getting more requests to help more families, and so the money raised here will allow us to expand our programs and help more families.”

Tignor says right now, Dragonfly could use more gift cards, so families can get the necessities they need without leaving the house or their sick child.

“As we go into the winter, the needs kind of change,” explains Tignor. “We address a lot of urgent needs as people go into winter. They may need coats or clothes and they may need Christmas presents and so we kind of pivot our programs and we’re getting into ‘adopt a family right now.’”

The art show is on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pendleton Art Center located at 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.

There will be about 150 pieces of artwork on sale ranging from $20 for a 4″x4″ up to $160 for a 10″x20″ canvas.

There will be valet parking and a food truck.

“If you don’t come, you’re going to miss out,” says MacConnell. “This is going to be a great night, a great sale for a great charity, so come on down.”

The event is a win-win as you can support local artists and a local charity.

There are no presale opportunities, so you must come to the show if you want to buy one of the pieces.

