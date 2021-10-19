Contests
Veteran-owned distillery will be new addition to Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail

Officials from Horse Soldier Bourbon broke ground on a new $200 million project to move their...
Officials from Horse Soldier Bourbon broke ground on a new $200 million project to move their facility into Kentucky.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail is getting a brand new addition in Somerset.

Officials from Horse Soldier Bourbon broke ground on a new $200 million project to move their facility into Kentucky.

Horse Soldier officials say the new facility is going to be much more than just a distillery.

“This is a destination. A place you’ll want to stay for the weekend, not just visit for 15 minutes,” said Scott Neil, Horse Soldier Bourbon COO. “We actually call it Horse Soldier Farms. We’re going to have retired military horses on property we’ll have things for the family, we’ll have rope courses, obstacle courses and archery. We have five ponds on the property we’ll have an 80 room hotel, cabins.”

The founders of Horse Bourbon are all veterans who served as horse soldiers during the war in Afghanistan, but they also trained at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. That’s why Neil said that this announcement is also a homecoming for Horse Soldier Bourbon.

“19 October, the day we inserted into Afghanistan 20 years ago and, now, we finally get to say that we’re coming home,” Neil said. “We’re coming home to Somerset.”

Officials say new project will bring $200 million worth of investment along with new jobs and be a welcomed addition to Kentucky’s tourism industry.

