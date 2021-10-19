Contests
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine

Rolovich becomes the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks on the field after the team's NCAA college football...
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks on the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 34-31. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rolovich becomes the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Rolovich applied for a religious exemption.

The 42-year-old Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee at an annual salary of more than $3 million.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will be elevated to acting coach starting with Saturday’s home game against BYU.

