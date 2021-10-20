$1.5 million bail for suspect in slaying prosecutor says was racially motivated

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect faces murder charges after allegedly jumping the fence of a bar patio and shooting a man twice in the back of the head.

Police arrested Lonnell Anderson, 49, last week, jail records show.

The shooting happened Oct. 8 at Brandy’s Bar on Reading Road in Roselawn, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Anderson allegedly got into the enclosed patio by jumping the fence. He found the victim, 31-year-old Derek Smith, sitting at a table with “his friend,” Deters says.

Anderson then pulled a gun and shot Smith twice in the head, according to Deters.

Deters leaves it unclear whose friend Smith was sitting with but says later “it is believed” Smith and Anderson did not know each other prior to the incident.

He notes at the time of the alleged shooting, Anderson was out on a $400 bond (10 percent of $4,000) for a charge of possessing weapons under disability.

The prosecutor’s full statement can be found below. It reads in part: “This victim was executed in the middle of a crowded bar simply because of his race.”

He does not elaborate on that statement, and court documents for the case are not currently available.

Anderson is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1.5 million cash bond.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Anderson on charges of murder, aggravated murder with a premeditated specification and possessing weapons under disability.

If convicted on all counts, Anderson faces life in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.