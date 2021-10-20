Contests
Above average temperatures today, rain arrives on Thursday

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Plenty of sunshine today with increasing clouds toward sunset. Highs are heading for the lower 70s as our stretch of above average temperatures continues for a few more days.

Rain chances arrive overnight as a cold front gets closer. Much of the Tri-State will have a dry morning commute. But expect spotty showers throughout much of the day on Thursday. These with be isolated, brief, light showers. Chances are you will NOT see much rain Thursday.

Daytime highs cool significantly behind the front. We cool back to the upper 50s for highs by Saturday, and rain chances return Sunday.

A Killing Frost is still NOT in the picture at least through the first few days of November. There could be a few valley locations that pick up some light frost before early November, but most locations will not see a killing frost until next month.

