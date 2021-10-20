Contests
Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island to kick off Nov. 12

Christmas Nights of LIghts returns to Coney Island beginning Nov. 8 through Jan. 5, 2020
Christmas Nights of LIghts returns to Coney Island beginning Nov. 8 through Jan. 5, 2020(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2021 Christmas Nights of Lights will kick off on Friday, Nov. 12 at Coney Island Park and will run through Jan. 2.

Opening night will get a patriotic salute when a veteran will turn on the display.

The ceremony will occur at Coney Island’s Lakeside Pavilion from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Nights of Lights consists of a two-and-a-half-mile light show synchronized to both traditional and rocking holiday music that is broadcast via car radios.

In honor of Veteran’s Day Weekend, all veterans and active military will receive free admission with a valid military ID from Nov. 12 through 14.

Christmas Nights of Lights will run daily, including holidays, from dusk to 10 p.m.

New this year, guests can purchase carload passes valid any day of the show for only $30.

Guests can also get $7 per person pricing Monday through Thursday. Children ages 3 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate upon arrival.

