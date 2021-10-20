Couple finds replacement wedding venue in unlikely place after Butler County fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Soon-to-be newlyweds left scrambling for a wedding venue after a weekend fire had their big day saved thanks to a Middletown farm family.

Emily Hopton and Jaron Weaver were going to exchange “I do’s” on Friday.

When their wedding venue, Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road, caught fire on Oct. 17, they had to find a new venue - and fast.

FOX19 NOW talked with Hopton and Weaver the day after the fire.

Watching the story of the couple was DJ, who got an idea when she saw Hopton and Weaver.

“Actually, right after the newscast aired, I get a phone call to the gym,” Hopton recalls. “A lady named DJ called us. She said, ‘I saw you on the news. I have a venue for you.’ I said, ‘what do you mean you have a venue for me?’ She said, ‘I have a venue. She said, ‘just come see us.’ We’re like, okay.”

The venue DJ had in mind was Horsepower Farm run by Opie Willis and his wife Sue in Middletown.

“They’ve got 250 people or something and I guess there’s not a lot of places you can’t make something happen right away,” says Opie. “So I said, ‘hey, it’s no problem with us, I mean, you know just come out and look at it. If you like it, we’ll make it happen, and you know you don’t have to cancel your wedding.”

The Horsepower Farm has hosted weddings in the past and with a Friday deadline approaching fast for Hopton and Weaver, there was no time to waste.

The Willis’ say they do not make a dime in profit.

Every penny goes to causes like The Shield, Toys for Tots during the Holidays, or to buy canines for police departments

They are even going a step further to help Hopton and Weaver.

”We got them all new hotel rooms over here in the Middletown area closer to the venue and it’s working out great,” says Sue.

After a tumultuous week, this couple says it is a great weight taken off their shoulders.

“I don’t think I slept for the first two days,” says Hopton. “I’ve had so much anxiety. I don’t think I ate. I don’t think I did anything and then, as soon as we left here, I was like, OMG okay, okay, we can do this.”

Chrissy Lane Designs is donating a wedding arch for the couple to use. Mission BBQ stepping in as well by donating all the food for the rehearsal dinner here Thursday.

Hanover Reserve, meanwhile, says they are continuing to reach out to their clients to help them replan their big day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.