Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Couple finds replacement wedding venue in unlikely place after Butler County fire

By Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Soon-to-be newlyweds left scrambling for a wedding venue after a weekend fire had their big day saved thanks to a Middletown farm family.

Emily Hopton and Jaron Weaver were going to exchange “I do’s” on Friday.

When their wedding venue, Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road, caught fire on Oct. 17, they had to find a new venue - and fast.

FOX19 NOW talked with Hopton and Weaver the day after the fire.

Watching the story of the couple was DJ, who got an idea when she saw Hopton and Weaver.

“Actually, right after the newscast aired, I get a phone call to the gym,” Hopton recalls. “A lady named DJ called us. She said, ‘I saw you on the news. I have a venue for you.’ I said, ‘what do you mean you have a venue for me?’ She said, ‘I have a venue. She said, ‘just come see us.’ We’re like, okay.”

The venue DJ had in mind was Horsepower Farm run by Opie Willis and his wife Sue in Middletown.

“They’ve got 250 people or something and I guess there’s not a lot of places you can’t make something happen right away,” says Opie. “So I said, ‘hey, it’s no problem with us, I mean, you know just come out and look at it. If you like it, we’ll make it happen, and you know you don’t have to cancel your wedding.”

The Horsepower Farm has hosted weddings in the past and with a Friday deadline approaching fast for Hopton and Weaver, there was no time to waste.

The Willis’ say they do not make a dime in profit.

Every penny goes to causes like The Shield, Toys for Tots during the Holidays, or to buy canines for police departments

They are even going a step further to help Hopton and Weaver.

”We got them all new hotel rooms over here in the Middletown area closer to the venue and it’s working out great,” says Sue.

After a tumultuous week, this couple says it is a great weight taken off their shoulders.

“I don’t think I slept for the first two days,” says Hopton. “I’ve had so much anxiety. I don’t think I ate. I don’t think I did anything and then, as soon as we left here, I was like, OMG okay, okay, we can do this.”

Chrissy Lane Designs is donating a wedding arch for the couple to use. Mission BBQ stepping in as well by donating all the food for the rehearsal dinner here Thursday.

Hanover Reserve, meanwhile, says they are continuing to reach out to their clients to help them replan their big day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says
William Baker
Indiana man appears in court after pleading guilty to killing son’s friend at graduation party

Latest News

Lonnell Anderson (the man in the hat) stands behind the victim, Derek Smith, as he fires two...
$1.5 million bail for suspect in slaying prosecutor says was racially motivated
The homeowner has since put up some lights along, with a sign that says it’s a Halloween display.
‘DO NOT CALL 911′: Homeowner puts up sign after Halloween display prompts emergency response
Trooper Macko was on the side of the road when the flaming car drove past him.
Ohio trooper helps elderly driver escape from burning car: WATCH
The project was part of a $175 million investment, according to CVG.
CVG opens new rental car and ground transportation center