CVG’s transportation investment to help more than travelers

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s (CVG) new rental car and ground transportation center will not only service travelers but also the general public.

CVG says this is the “first fully connected and consolidated facilities offering a seamless experience for travelers and visitors to the region.”

RENTAL CAR CUSTOMERS: Rental car pick up or drop off will take place in the new consolidated and connected Rental Car Center. If flying: Rental cars will now be accessible by walking from baggage claim - no shuttles needed. Follow Terminal signage to Ground Transport West to the Rental Car Center inside the Terminal. If local and not flying: Travel to CVG Airport, follow signs for Arrivals/baggage claim to the front curb of the CVG Terminal. Enter the Terminal, follow signage for Ground Transport West to get to the Rental Car Center.

PARKING/HOTEL/RIDESHARE/SHUTTLES: Any ground transportation provider that drops off or picks up travelers at the Terminal curbside may be dropping off and picking up in a different location - either Ground Transport West or Ground Transport East, beginning Oct. 20, 2021.

CVG VALET PARKING: CVG Valet opens and will be accessed via Ground Transport West. Follow wayfinding signage for Arrivals and then Valet.

The project was part of a $175 million investment, according to CVG.

