Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CVG’s transportation investment to help more than travelers

The project was part of a $175 million investment, according to CVG.
The project was part of a $175 million investment, according to CVG.(CVG)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s (CVG) new rental car and ground transportation center will not only service travelers but also the general public.

CVG says this is the “first fully connected and consolidated facilities offering a seamless experience for travelers and visitors to the region.”

  • RENTAL CAR CUSTOMERS: Rental car pick up or drop off will take place in the new consolidated and connected Rental Car Center.
    • If flying: Rental cars will now be accessible by walking from baggage claim - no shuttles needed. Follow Terminal signage to Ground Transport West to the Rental Car Center inside the Terminal.
    • If local and not flying: Travel to CVG Airport, follow signs for Arrivals/baggage claim to the front curb of the CVG Terminal. Enter the Terminal, follow signage for Ground Transport West to get to the Rental Car Center.
  • PARKING/HOTEL/RIDESHARE/SHUTTLES: Any ground transportation provider that drops off or picks up travelers at the Terminal curbside may be dropping off and picking up in a different location - either Ground Transport West or Ground Transport East, beginning Oct. 20, 2021.
  • CVG VALET PARKING: CVG Valet opens and will be accessed via Ground Transport West. Follow wayfinding signage for Arrivals and then Valet.

The project was part of a $175 million investment, according to CVG.

CVG's $175 million investment launched Oct. 20.
CVG's $175 million investment launched Oct. 20.(CVG)
CVG West.
CVG West.(CVG)
CVG East.
CVG East.(CVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
William Baker
Indiana man appears in court after pleading guilty to killing son’s friend at graduation party
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says

Latest News

Trooper Macko was on the side of the road when the flaming car drove past him.
Ohio trooper helps driver escape from burning car: WATCH
Child COVID-19 Vaccine
Ohio prepares for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine authorization
Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot,...
Sister shot by sibling in Middletown, city spokeswoman says
Joshua Mounts
Murder trial starts for Sharonville father accused of killing infant son