Free street festival planned as city welcomes FIFA World Cup delegation

The event will take place at The Banks on Friday, Oct. 22.
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The committee charged with leading Cincinnati’s 2026 FIFA World Cup host bid will meet with a delegation of FIFA and US Soccer officials on Friday to inspect Paul Brown Stadium.

The committee will hold the “2026 Cincy Street Festival” at The Banks on the same day 2-5 p.m. with free food, music and entertainment.

The event is free to attend. Those interested are advised to register here.

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear, In. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be on hand with CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montaglianai.

A press conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. outside PBS.

The soccer officials will be in town to inspect PBS, Cincinnati’s proposed host venue, as well as training facilities and potential Fan Fest locations.

Cincinnati is one of 17 US cities vying to host a World Cup match. Ten will be selected.

The 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee comprises a who’s-who of Cincinnati executives, including P&G CEO David Taylor; Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen; American Financial co-CEO and FC Cincinnati co-Owner Carl Lindner III; and Ohio National Financial Services CEO Barbara Turner.

The city is just weeks away from hosting a World Cup qualifier match between the US and Mexico.

