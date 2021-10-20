Motorcyclist seriously injured in Paddock Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night in Bond Hill that left a man with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 6:08 p.m. on Laidlaw Avenue at the intersection with Paddock Road.

John Preston Hines, 50, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Laidlaw.

Hines was struck by a 2018 Lexus driven by Danielle Hixon while turning onto Paddock, according to Cincinnati police.

Hines suffered serious injuries. Police do not say whether he is hospitalized.

Hixon was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police do not say whether she was injured.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour following the crash.

Impairment is yet to be determined as a factor, police say.

Excessive speed “does not appear” to be a factor, according to CPD.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.