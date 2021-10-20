Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Paddock Road crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night in Bond Hill that left a man with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 6:08 p.m. on Laidlaw Avenue at the intersection with Paddock Road.

John Preston Hines, 50, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Laidlaw.

Hines was struck by a 2018 Lexus driven by Danielle Hixon while turning onto Paddock, according to Cincinnati police.

Hines suffered serious injuries. Police do not say whether he is hospitalized.

Hixon was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police do not say whether she was injured.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour following the crash.

Impairment is yet to be determined as a factor, police say.

Excessive speed “does not appear” to be a factor, according to CPD.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash

Latest News

Land of Illusion in Madison Township, near Middletown
Land of Illusion drops fight against law violation, pays fine
Fatal pedestrian crash closed SB I-71/75 in Covington late Wednesday, police say
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says
John McConnell
Sheriff’s office searching for Butler County teen missing for 5 months
Cold case playing cards distributed in Ohio jails, prisons to help with unsolved murders.
Sheriff removing long-favored ‘cold case’ cards from Hamilton County Justice Center